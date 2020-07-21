Texas passes 4,000 deaths, but Houston sees rates steady

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has surpassed 4,000 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic but officials in Houston say they’re cautiously optimistic about recent trends following weeks of alarming surges at hospitals.

State health officials Monday reported more than 7,400 confirmed new cases and at least 62 new deaths.

The virus continues taking a particularly hard toll along the Texas-Mexico border.

Hidalgo County has reported more than 140 deaths over the past week, and the county judge on Monday signed a shelter-at-home order.

Houston’s health authority says hospitalizations appear to be tapering off a bit but urged residents to continue wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains