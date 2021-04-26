Texas per capita new COVID-19 cases still in bottom quarter

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is seeing 165 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, keeping the state in 40th place among the states and territories in the U.S.

So say researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

Over the past two weeks, Texas has averaged almost 3,400 new cases per day.

Johns Hopkins data show the state also has had 174 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 population over the past two weeks.

That ranks 24th nationwide.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)