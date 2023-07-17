Lorena, Tx (FOX44) – Lorena Police Chief Scott Holt says ballistic shields purchased with special grant money will be going to the Lorena Independent School District.

Chief Holt said the previous police chief Tom Dickson actually made the application for the grant from the state with the application labeled “operation safe schools.”

Chief Holt said multiple ballistic shields were purchased and, in cooperation with LISD administration, these shields will be placed throughout the campuses as added safety measures.

This past week, all Lorena Police Officers received ballistic shield training from the United States Marshal Service.

Chief Holt said, “Not only are we in a better position to respond to a threat, this investment to our schools came at no cost to the community or school district.”