Texas power grid calls off appeal to conserve electricity

FILE – This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston. The electric grid manager for most of Texas issued an electricity conservation watch Tuesday, April 13, 2021 appealing to customers to conserve electricity despite weather conditions typical for spring. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ power grid manager has called off its appeal to conserve electricity after putting customers on notice about higher-than-expected demand.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced late Tuesday night that residents and businesses could go back to regular power use after the grid averted an emergency.

There were no notable power outages.

Hours earlier ERCOT said it was alerting customers as a precaution, despite typical spring temperatures.

The grid manager previously came under fire after it was accused of mismanaging its resources ahead of the historic freeze in February that knocked out power to 4 million customers and killed more than 100 people.