AUSTIN — Texas power demand hit 69,034 MW at 9:15 a.m. Friday, ERCOT’s live supply and demand tracker reported. The tracker projects demand will decrease throughout the rest of the day.

Throughout the week, the state said it did not expect conservation alerts.

Gov. Greg Abbott said at a briefing Thursday, “The power grid is performing very well at this time,” but also said, “No one can guarantee that there won’t be a load-shed event.”

A load shed event happens when there’s too much demand for the grid to handle, and ERCOT asks providers to push people offline with rolling blackouts.

ERCOT said it made improvements to the grid over the past year, like requiring power generators to weatherize. Even at a demand of 69,000, the grid had almost 85,000 in supply, which left a nearly 16,000 MW safety net.

During the 2021 freeze, peak demand was 74,000 MW.

Lubbock Power and Light (70 percent of customers) switched from the Southwest Power Pool to ERCOT in the last week of May 2021.

(Maggie Glynn contributed to this report.)