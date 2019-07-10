Texas preparing for tropical storm developing in the gulf

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott held a briefing and press conference at the State Operations Center to discuss hurricane preparedness and a tropical system development in the Gulf of Mexico that may impact Texas. Abbott urged citizens to prepare themselves for the upcoming hurricane season and to be alert of any severe weather that could be coming their way.

Abbott said he is working with state and local agencies to help anticipate severe weather threats. The governor wants to ensure that Texas communities have the resources they need in order to be prepared for severe weather.

“I ask that all Texans stay alert to the developments of severe weather and heed all warnings from local and state officials as this storm approaches,” Governor Abbott said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is monitoring a tropical storm developing in the northeast area of the Gulf of Mexico. This storm poses a threat of rainfall and severe weather to portions of east Texas and along the coast over the next several days.

According to a statement Abbott released Wednesday, state resources are available to provide assistance to citizens affected by this severe weather.

Tips to stay safe and be prepared during severe weather are:

Purchasing flood insurance

Making an emergency supply kit

Knowing where to go when severe weather hits

Creating a communication plan with family and close friends

If an area floods, stay away from the flood waters. Fast-flowing water can push cars off roads and carry people away from their homes. Find higher ground when encountering flooded areas and stay indoors when severe weather threatens.

For more information on steps you can take to prepare for hurricane season, visit https://gov.texas.gov/hurricane. Texans can also visit http://dps.texas.gov/dem/ThreatAwareness/weather_aware_severe.htm for additional storm safety tips.