Texas prisons, jails worst COVID-19 hotspots of any in US

UNDATED (AP) — A new study shows more Texas jail and prison inmates and staff have been infected and killed by COVID-19 than those of any other state’s criminal justice system.



The report released Monday by the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas said at least 231 inmates and staff died in Texas prisons and jails of COVID-19.



The study also found that Texas inmates and staff tested positive for the coronavirus virus that causes COVID-19 at a 490% higher rate than the state’s general population.



Also, nine Texas inmates approved for parole died in prison before their release.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains