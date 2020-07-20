Texas projects nearly $5B budget shortfall due to pandemic

Texas’ budget forecast has plummeted to a projected $4.6 billion shortfall as the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices take a heavy toll on one of America’s largest economies.

The new assessment Monday from Republican Comptroller Glenn Hegar is a sharp reversal from an October forecast that had Texas in line for an estimated $3 billion surplus.

State officials cautioned the bleak new budget projections were fraught with uncertainty given that the virus continues to spread in Texas, which for a month has been one of the hardest-hit parts of the U.S.

