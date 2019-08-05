Texas Rangers, Bovina PD investigating murder

BOVINA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Rangers are investigating a murder in Bovina.

According to DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley, the Bovina Police Department requested assistance from the Texas Rangers on the investigation.

Information is limited at this time, but Sgt. Barkley did confirm the murder happened sometime today.

Officials said the name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Sgt. Barkley told us more information will be released once it becomes available.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.