MIDLAND, Texas — Authorities in Midland are investigating following an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday night.

According to the Midland Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Pine.

As is customary in officer-involved shootings, police said the Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation.

YourBasin.com contributed to this report.