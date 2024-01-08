HOUSTON (KIAH) – A new study showed Texas ranked among the top 10 states with where cesarean births are most common.

Taking the 7th spot, Texas has a nearly 34.7 percent cesarean delivery rate, or 135,168 out of 389,533 yearly births, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data compiled by Birth Injury Lawyers Group.

Texas has a low-risk cesarean rate of 27.7%, the 14th highest rate in America. Regarding late preterm births, Texas has the 11th highest rate of late preterm births, with 8.25%. and the 12th highest rate of preterm births, at 11.25%.

Mississippi has the highest rate of births delivered by cesarean with Alaska at the lowest.