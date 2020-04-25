Texas rated worst in children’s health care, according to study

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — According to a study done by WalletHub, Texas was ranked worst for child health care in the United States.

The study looked into 33 different factors of child heath care, then they take the three categories of access, cost and quality of medical care and assign about 10 factors to each category.

Texas ranks last in children in very good to excellent health and has the most uninsured children in the country.

Analyst for WalletHub Jill Gonzalez said there’s a huge gap between Texas and the number one state of Massachusetts, and it starts with access.

“Texas was last here with 33 points, so a substantial difference when looking at it that way and we can break this down by different metrics as well,” Gonzalez said. “Texas also came in last for simply how many children have health insurance right now, that’s about eight times less than Massachusetts.

Massachusetts’ overall score was almost double Texas at 64.06, compared to 33 in the state.

However, Gonzalez did add that with an election year coming up, this is usually a good time to get health care addressed on a local level.

(Information from TexomasHomepage.com)