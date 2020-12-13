Texas reports 13,254 new virus cases, 235 additional deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials are reported 13,254 new coronavirus cases and 235 additional deaths.

The Texas health department on Saturday reported 1,321,578 total cases and 23,800 people having died since the pandemic began.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the seven-day rolling average of new cases in the state rose from 10,621 per day on Nov. 27 to 11,295 on Friday and the rolling average of deaths increased from 130 to 185 per day during the same time period. The number of hospitalizations rose slightly, from 9,109 to 9,192.