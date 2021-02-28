Texas reports 197 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,636 cases

DALLAS (AP) — Texas reported 197 more deaths from COVID-19 Sunday following a steady decline in the number of people hospitalized with the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services also reported 2,921 new confirmed cases of the virus Sunday and another 715 probable cases.

The state has reported more than 2.28 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic and 42,936 total fatalities.

There were 5,696 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas Saturday, the most recent day for which state data was available.

That’s a decline of more than 1,400 from a week earlier.

