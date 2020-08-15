Texas reports 238 more COVID-19 deaths, for total of 9,840

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The death toll in Texas from the coronavirus inched nearer to 10,000 on Saturday, with 238 deaths bringing the total to 9,840.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the number of reported cases increased by 8,245 to 528,838.

The true number of cases is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Health officials said Saturday that 6,481 people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, were hospitalized.

The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing as has the number of newly reported cases.

