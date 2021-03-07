Texas reports 2,420 new COVID-19 cases, 84 more deaths

DALLAS (AP) — Texas health officials report more than 2,400 new cases of COVID-19, along with 84 more deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Texas Department State Health Services on Sunday reported 1,805 new confirmed cases of the virus and another 615 probable cases.

Health officials estimated there were more than 137,00 active cases of the virus in the state.

Texas has reported more than 2.3 millions total cases of COVID-19 and 44,451 fatalities.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has ticked down in recent weeks.

It hit 4,721 Saturday, the most recent day for which data is available.

