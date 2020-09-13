Texas reports 3,905 news cases, 146 more deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Saturday evening reported 3,905 new cases of the coronavirus and the deaths of 146 more people with COVID-19.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said that brings the number of confirmed cases since early March to 657,589.

There have also been 14,143 deaths reported.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains