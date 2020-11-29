Texas reports 3,954 new coronavirus cases, 102 deaths

A medical worker in full PPE (personal protective equipment) helps transport a patient in El Paso on November 17, 2020. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

DALLAS (AP) — Texas health officials report more than 3,900 new cases of COVID-19, as the disease caused by the novel coronavirus continues to put pressure on hospital systems around the state.

State health authorities reported more than 8,500 Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday, roughly in line with the Friday count. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 3,954 newly confirmed cases of the virus and 102 fatalities Saturday.

Data from Johns Hopkins University show more than one in 10 coronavirus tests in Texas have come back positive over the last seven days.