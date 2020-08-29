Texas reports 4,732 new coronavirus cases, 154 new deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has reported 4,732 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and 154 new deaths from the illness.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says the new coronavirus cases reported Saturday pushed the overall number of cases for the six-month Texas outbreak to at least 606,530.

Of those, the state says its estimate of the number of active cases fell by almost 3,500 to 101,189, and the confirmed number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized fell by 67 to 4,422.

The overall COVID-19 death toll for the Texas outbreak rose to 12,266.

