Texas reports 52 more virus deaths, hospitalizations fall

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has reported 52 more deaths from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Tuesday that the state’s pandemic death toll from COVID-19 now totals 40,645.

The state’s confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rose by 3,735 to more than 2.57 million, an estimated 250,233 of which are active and 7,661 of which require hospitalization, continuing a reduction.

Figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University show that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas fell by 11,391, a decrease of 55.7%.

