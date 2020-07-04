Texas reports record number of new COVID-19 cases with 8,258

Melissa Flores hands out diapers during a drive through food pantry distribution by Catholic Charities during the coronavirus pandemic in Dallas, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported its highest daily increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday with 8,258, as hospitalizations continued to climb.

Texas began mandating face coverings Friday on the orders of Gov. Greg Abbott.

The mask order came as Texans entered the Fourth of July weekend.

The order is the most dramatic about-face the Republican governor has made as he retreats from what stood out as one of the swiftest reopenings in America.

Texas health officials say the total number of reported cases is now at 191,790.

Health officials also report 33 additional deaths, for a total of 2,608.

