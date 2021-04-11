Texas Senator Charles Perry vows to fight Biden’s actions on guns: ‘We aren’t going down this path’

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced several executive actions addressing gun violence — the same day two mass shootings occurred in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Bryan, Texas.

State Senator Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) is a staunch advocate for Second Amendment rights. He believes Biden’s executive actions, which include regulating ghost guns and red flag legislation for states, is encroaching on the rights of law-abiding citizens. Rather, Perry sides with Governor Greg Abbott, who has vowed to make Texas a Second Amendment sanctuary.

“I hope that our president has enough people around him that shows the wisdom in not pushing that envelope too far down the road, because we are a country of law,” Perry said. “And we’re a country based on a constitution that gave us that right, and any impediment to that is move at your own peril.”

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and international embarrassment,” Biden said during remarks at the White House. “Whether congress acts or not, I’m going to do everything I can to protect the American people.”

Greeting the families of gun violence victims and activists, he assured them: “We’re absolutely determined to make change.”

One part of Biden’s plan calls on the Justice Department to publish model red flag legislation within 60 days, which the administration says will make it easier for states to adopt their own red flag laws. Such laws allow for individuals to petition a court to allow the police to confiscate weapons from a person deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

Sen. Perry emphasized that Biden’s proposed red flag legislation is a “non-starter” for Second Amendment advocates. If they were to be challenged in the Supreme Court, Perry predicts that it would be a “no-brainer” because the right to own a gun is protected in the Bill of Rights.

“I think it’s a symbolic pushback that we aren’t going down this path,” Perry said. “And it’ll get tied up in Supreme Court every one of these issues.”

After mass shootings in El Paso and Midland-Odessa in 2019, Perry was placed on a Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention. Recent mass shootings have raised questions about the need for gun control, but Perry says there are already laws in place intended to punish these violent perpetrators.

“The laws are in place,” Perry said. “So we don’t need to make new laws against good law abiding citizens.”

Perry says most people who commit mass shooting crimes obtained their guns illegally. Putting more laws in place will not stop people from willfully breaking them, according to Perry.

“There’s nothing we can do to legislate the right thing or morality when it comes to this issue,” Perry said. “There’s always going to be those bad people or those people that are not quite right that do bad things with guns. My response is: I want to be able to defend myself. And I’m going to protect my right to defend myself against that situation if ever comes up. Heaven forbid.”