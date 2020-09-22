Texas sheriff accused of sexually assaulting City of Marlin and Falls County employees

MARLIN, Texas (KWKT) — KWKT obtained the indictments filed against Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman. He faces five charges in total, three felonies and two misdemeanors.

Texas Rangers arrested Scaman on Monday, September. 21, 2020. He was booked into the Bell County Jail and bonded out hours later.

The felonies are for Sexual Assault and Assault of a Public Servant. The misdemeanors are for Official Oppression.

Two separate events are covered by the indictments, one taking place on April 1, 2020. The other took place on August 5, 2020.

On or around April 1, Scaman is accused of sexually harassing a Falls County Sheriff’s employee by making unwelcome sexual advances or asking for sexual favors. The indictment says Scaman also groped and kissed the employee. The indictment says the Scaman knew the person was on the job as a public servant at the time of the incident.

The indictment claims the August 5 incident involved a City of Marlin employee. Scaman is accused of using his hand to sexually penetrate the person, pull the victim’s hair and shove the person against the car. The indictment says the Marlin employee was responding to an emergency call at the time.

Scaman faced a sexual assault civil suit filed in 2018, but it was dismissed earlier this year.

(Information from FOX44News.com)