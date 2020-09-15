Texas sheriff’s deputy accused of murdering girlfriend

DENTON, Texas (KETK/KFXK) — A Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy is facing murder charges in the death of his girlfriend after he told police she reportedly died by suicide.

According to NBCDFW.com, Denton police were called to a home at 11:30 p.m. back on Wednesday, August 26 after a shooting was reported.

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputy Jay Allan Rotter, 36, reported to police that his girlfriend shot herself. She was later identified as 46-year-old Leslie Lynn Hartman.

Denton police said Monday that “detectives executed search warrants and analyzed physical evidence” that led to them developing Rotter as a suspect in Hartman’s death.

Rotter was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. He is being held in the Denton City Jail on a $1.15 million bond.

The following statement was released by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office:



“We are shocked and saddened about the incident and arrest of Jay Rotter. We have very little information regarding the situation at this time. We believe in the criminal justice process and the truth will prevail. The Denton Police Department, in Denton County, is the arresting agency and the investigation is on-going. “Rotter has been employed with TCSO since 2005 and assigned to the narcotics division. We are cooperating with Denton PD and all questions regarding the case should be directed to them at 940-349-8181.“

(Information from EastTexasMatters.com)