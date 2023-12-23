SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department says that evidence at the scene of a shooting in Carlsbad on Friday points to an apparent murder/suicide.

The victims were identified as Michelle Gonzales, 52, who died at the scene and Randy Gonzales, 58, who was transported to Shannon Hospital, where he later died. Autopsies for both shooting victims are expected to be conducted in Lubbock on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Sheriff’s Department on Saturday, an initial investigation at the scene determined that Randy Gonzales arrived at a home on the 11000 block of Texas Oak Road and confronted his wife, Michelle, and a third person over a personal matter. Investigators say the confrontation escalated, and Gonzales began shooting at the third person, who was able to escape on foot. Gonzales then shot his wife before shooting himself.

The sheriff’s department said the investigation remains active and urges anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (325) 655-8111.