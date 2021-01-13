Texas solicitor general latest exit in embattled AG’s office

FILE – In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas. Paxton had an extramarital affair with a woman whom he later recommended for a job with the wealthy donor now at the center of criminal allegations against him, according to two people who said Paxton told them about the relationship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Texas’ solicitor general who did not join embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election results is resigning.

A person with knowledge of the departure tells The Associated Press that Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins informed Paxton’s office of his plans to resign on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear why he resigned or exactly when he will leave office.

His is the latest exit of a senior official in Paxton’s office since eight of the Republican’s top deputies accused him of crimes.

Paxton has denied wrongdoing and did not respond to requests for comment.

Hawkins notably left his name off a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump that asked the court to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.