TEXAS (KXAN) — To commemorate its 100th anniversary, the Texas State Park System debuted its centennial-themed holiday ornament.

The ornament went on sale Monday and retails for $19.95 plus tax. It depicts the state of Texas, with dots representing each of the state system’s 89 parks, per a release.

The two-decade Texas State Park ornament tradition began back in 2002, with each year’s ornament “featuring natural, cultural and historical resources the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department protects,” the release added.

Ornaments typically depict wildlife scenery, plants and some of the recreational activities visitors to the parks can enjoy, per the release. Those interested in revisiting previous years’ ornaments — and purchasing them, if supplies are available — can find the collection online.

For those looking to get in the holiday spirit, visitors at the Texas State Capitol can see the ornament on display along with the Capital Christmas Trees, which were delivered by Eisenhower State Park staff, per the release. Three trees will be delivered to the Texas House of Representatives on Nov. 27, while two trees will be delivered to the Texas Senate Chamber on Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, respectively.