Texas state parks to reopen Monday as part of Gov. Abbott’s recent executive orders

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — During a press conference, Gov. Abbott stated that Texas state parks will reopen starting Monday, April 20. This move from the governor was confirmed during a series of announcements about steps his administration is taking to reopen the state.

“Your physical and mental health are important especially in times like these,” Abbott said during the press conference. “Going to parks is an effective way to address those needs. So state parks will be reopened beginning this coming Monday.”

While state parks are reopening, Abbott said his administration is still taking steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19. He said visitors to the parks must wear face coverings, practice social distancing and cannot be in groups of more than five people.

More information on the Governor’s decision as well as a list of Texas state parks can be found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

(Information from KXAN.com)

