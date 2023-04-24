ROSCOE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Roscoe high schooler was sent to a nearby hospital Monday morning after allegedly attempting to take their own life at school, as according to Roscoe Collegiate High School (CHS).

In a press release posted to Facebook, Roscoe CISD Superintendent Guillermo Mancha Jr. said, “a student attempted to take his own life and no one else was hurt.”

That student was sent to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater, about 15 minutes away.

The school stressed the rest of the student body should be considered safe, and the district worked with multiple agencies within Nolan County.

In the press release, the district did not mention how the student allegedly attempted suicide or if a weapon was brought on to campus. The district did say it was working on a ‘reunification plan’ between students and parents Monday morning.