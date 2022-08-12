LOS ANGELES (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with NBC are reporting that the family of actor Anne Heche is confirming that she is dead after she was involved in a car crash earlier this month in Los Angeles. Heche was 53 years old.

In a statement from Heche’s family, they said the family has “lost a bright light.” They went on to say that Heche “will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work and her passionate advocacy.”

While known for films including “Wag the Dog,” “Donnie Brasco” and “Six Days, Seven Nights,” Heche recently completed work on a film called “What Remains,” the first feature film by Sharpened Iron Studios, an Amarillo faith-based film studio.

Sean Doherty, the chief executive officer for Sharpened Iron Studios, said Heche was a consummate professional. On the set of “What Remains,” Doherty also described Heche as very loving and caring to the fellow cast members, as well as the crew, many of whom were on a film set for the first time.

“To have Anne be part of our first feature film that we produced, and have it be one of her last works is something that we’re very proud of,” Doherty said. “We’re proud of the movie, and we’re proud of her and her role and just really fortunate that we were able to be a part of this last year of her life, and to have those moments with her on film.”

According to Variety, Heche is expected to play a town sheriff in Texas investigating a murder in “What Remains.” Doherty said Sharpened Iron Studios is “actively negotiating” with some streaming platforms, along with a number of distribution companies. Doherty expects the film to come out in the fall of this year.

“My inclination is to try to get this movie seen by as many people as possible, so that people see what an amazing job she did, what an incredible actress she was,” Doherty said. “…It shows in her performance in “What Remains” and we want people to see that.”

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Heche drove a car into a house in a neighborhood in west Los Angeles on Aug. 5, with a fire erupting while the car was inside the home. After a toxicology report, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department previously said that narcotics were found in her system.

Because of the accident, officials said that Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury.” A spokesperson previously said that Heche is being kept on life support to determine if any of her organs can be donated. However, per California law, Heche has been declared legally dead.