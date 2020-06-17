1  of  2
Texas Supreme Court justice recovers from COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Supreme Court Justice Debra Lehrman said Wednesday her symptoms while battling COVID-19 were “quite severe” but she has fully recovered.

Lehrman is one of nine judges on the state’s highest court for civil law.

She announced May 21 that she and her husband, Greg, tested positive for the coronavirus despite being diligent about following social distancing guidelines.

She is the highest-ranking state official in Texas known to test positive for the coronavirus. Lehrman said she her husband will be donating blood plasma to help other patients.

