Texas surpasses 7,000 patients hospitalized with coronavirus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the state Department of State Health Services will be distributing a shipment of an antibody therapy for COVID-19 as early as next week to acute care hospitals across the state.

The shipment will be of bamlanivimab, the Eli Lilly & Company monoclonal antibody therapy, according to the governor's office. Weekly shipments of the therapy are given to the state of Texas at no cost through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.