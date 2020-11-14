Texas surpasses 7,000 patients hospitalized with coronavirus

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Friday surpassed 7,000 hospitalized patients for the first time since early August, just days after becoming America’s first state to surpass 1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday that there were 7,083 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 as cases continue to rise.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has given no indication he will revert to tougher restrictions on businesses, instead emphasizing in recent days that new therapeutics and vaccines are expected to become available soon.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)