BOERNE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Boerne Independent School District teacher has resigned following inappropriate communication with students, the district said.

In a letter sent to parents of students at Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School, officials said they were notified on Friday night of an inappropriate relationship between a student and teacher at the high school.

“When confronted with the allegation, the teacher acknowledged she engaged students in inappropriate communications via text and social media and resigned from her employment with the school district,” the letter said.

ValleyCentral reached out to Boerne ISD, who released the following statement:

“Boerne ISD does not discuss personnel matters. Boerne ISD does not tolerate a violation of the student-teacher relationship nor do we condone any type of inappropriate behavior. This pertains to all district teachers and staff. The district took swift action to resolve the issue immediately. Because this is an ongoing investigation and a personnel issue we will not disclose any additional information.”

The district worked with law enforcement and notified the State Board of Education and the Texas Education Agency Office of Investigations, the district said.