WICHITA FALLS, Texas– James Whitmer IV, a Texas Tech University junior, lost his life on Saturday in a “tragic accident” in Wichita Falls, according to an obituary.

EverythingLubbock.com’s Wichita Falls affiliate KFDX, reported Whitmer was found dead in the street after he was hit by a car in the 6300 block of Southwest Parkway around 4:30 a.m.

According to Whitmer’s obituary, he was a mechanical engineering student as well as member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

He was described as having a “warm smile, a welcoming heart and was always eager to help anyone in need.”