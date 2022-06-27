LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University at Jefferson Professional Development & Academic Advising site hosted an open house and its official ribbon cutting this past weekend. Texas Tech University System‘s Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. was in attendance along with site leadership and administration.

The site, located in Jefferson, Texas, will offer non-academic, professional education opportunities to the surrounding communities. Unlike other Texas Tech regional teaching sites, Texas Tech at Jefferson will connect people to professional training courses rather than for-credit degree programs. However, the site will have staff members who can advise students interested in pursuing a degree.

“Our goal at regional sites across Texas, like Jefferson, is to bring Texas Tech to communities where some are place-bound so that they can work to improve themselves and their communities,” said Ron Hendrick, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Texas Tech.

The Jefferson site offers training programs in areas such as real estate, winemaking and coding. Information Technology (IT) bootcamps and test preparation are also available along with personal development courses in the following areas:

Accounting

Business

Computer applications

Computer programming

Career Exploration

Entrepreneurship and small business

Healthcare and medical

Language

Personal finance and investing

Test prep

Teaching and education

Writing and publishing

The site also hosts Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) courses for adults 50 and older.

“Jefferson represents another opportunity to reach students unable to live and study in Lubbock,” said Brian Still, interim vice provost for eLearning & Academic Partnerships. “The local community supports Texas Tech and is working to foster important connections with businesses and other higher education institutions in the area. From continuing education to cyber security to research opportunities, we stand ready to explore new opportunities with the Jefferson community.”

Texas Tech at Jefferson allows professionals to sample a field of study or add value to their existing career. Industries such as cyber security and information technology offer higher paying salaries to professionals with certifications. The goal of the new site is to provide these special opportunities and experiences.

