AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently announced it received final approval to offer an innovative doctoral degree in One Health Sciences to help graduate students provide solutions for society’s future challenges.

According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the newly developed doctoral program will enable students to engage, train and collaborate in One Health Sciences. The program is built on the strength, diversity and expertise of the school’s faculty members and will recruit talented scholars from around the world.

“When we collaborate across disciplines and professions, profound discoveries are made,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine in the press release and on the website. “The innovative aspect of this PhD program is that it offers broad foundational understanding of how animal, human and ecosystem health are interconnected, and also deep knowledge within a discipline. This sets our graduate students up with the tools to provide important discoveries – say in a new vaccine technology – that might be able to benefit both animals and people.”

Texas Tech said students will work alongside experts to develop subject-matter expertise in one of the five areas of research excellence: One Health Epidemiology; Disease Ecology, Prevention and Management; Andragogical Scholarship; Sustainability of Animal Agriculture; and Molecular Mechanisms of Disease.

The university said the program was approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board in May 2022. The program then received final approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in December 2022.

The School of Veterinary Medicine’s location is instrumental in the success of this program.

TTU said those interested in the program can preview the Graduate Program Overview and are encouraged to apply before the priority deadline of January 15.