WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have confirmed a teen was saved from overdosing on fentanyl on Sunday thanks to the actions of a responding officer.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD Night Shift Patrol officers responded to the 2200 block of Yale Street on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 1:44 a.m. to check the welfare of a suspected overdose victim.

Sgt. Eipper said officers arrived on the scene and found a 16-year-old male in the backseat of a vehicle and unresponsive. It was determined the victim had overdosed on fentanyl.

WFPD Officer Blake Mawson administered a dose of his WFPD-issued NARCAN to the victim.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the victim responded to the NARCAN and was transported to United Regional. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Sgt. Eipper praised the officer for his efforts that ultimately prevented another fentanyl-related fatality of a Wichita Falls teen.

“We are proud of Officer Mawson for his decisive action that provided time for this young man to receive the medical attention he needed to recover,” Sgt. Eipper said.