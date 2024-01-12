WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One teenager is dead and another is in custody after one agreed to shoot the other with a bulletproof vest on, authorities said.

Arturo Ramos III, 18, was arrested on a charge of manslaughter, a second degree felony, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

At 6:13 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the Valley Baptist Micro Hospital in Weslaco where they learned that a 16-year-old boy arrived dead with a single gunshot to the center of his chest.

Deputies received preliminary information that the teen had shot himself while playing around with a handgun. The incident occurred at the 6400 block of FM 88 in rural Weslaco.

Investigators met with witnesses at the hospital who said they gathered after school at Ramos’ home, where they began to mishandle a handgun. Witnesses told investigators that Ramos had the victim try on a bulletproof vest so he could shoot at him.

“The victim agreed to wear the vest and have Ramos shoot him,” the release stated. “Ramos shot at the victim twice, once striking the bulletproof vest and the second shot struck the victim in the chest.”

An arrest warrant was secured and Ramos was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail. His bond was set at $125,000 and records show he remains jailed.