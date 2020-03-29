Texas tightens rules on neighboring Louisiana over virus

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is ratcheting up restrictions on neighboring Louisiana, one of the growing hot spots for coronavirus in the nation.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday that state troops will patrol highway entry points near the Louisiana border and require “everyone stopped” in those cars to self-isolate.

The extent of how Texas troopers would patrol the state line was not immediately clear.

Abbott also said airline passengers arriving from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago or anywhere from California or Washington state must also quarantine for 14 days.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19