Texas to get fewer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

by: The Associated Press

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas health officials say the state expects to receive fewer vaccine doses for use next week because of production problems with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday more than 1.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be shipped to providers across Texas.

The state will be getting 350,000 fewer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for use next week.

Johnson & Johnson had to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine last month because the batch did not meet quality standards.

Nearly 31% of Texas’ population has been given at least one vaccine dose, with nearly 17% being fully vaccinated.

