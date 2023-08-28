AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) has announced the Texas Office of the Governor and the Office of the Attorney General of Texas were awarded federal grants totaling $150,266,780 to enhance crime victim services.

Sen. Cornyn says this funding comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and Office for Victims of Crime through Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) assistance funds.

Cornyn cosponsored the VOCA Fix Act, which is now a law. This expanded the available funding for VOCA grants to provide critical support for victim services providers.

“For more than four decades, the Crime Victims Fund has held bad actors accountable and made victims whole in the wake of serious trauma,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I was proud to work with my colleagues to restore this critical funding, and I look forward to seeing the benefits these awards will continue to have for Texans.”