Texas to receive 2.5 million more coronavirus vaccine doses

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas health department says it will receive another 2.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine next week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday that more than 1 million first doses will be sent to vaccination sites in 200 counties and about 900,000 first and second doses will go to pharmacies and to health and dialysis centers.

The remaining doses are for people awaiting a second dose.

The department said the state has administered more than 11.8 million doses of the vaccine.

All Texans 16 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

