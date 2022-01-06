Texas toddler finds gun in car, shoots mother & sibling

GRANBURY, Texas (KETK) – A gun went off in the parking lot of a Texas Walmart on Wednesday after a toddler found it in a car, wounding his mother in the arm and side as well as a young sibling in the leg.

An AP report says the shooting happened in Granbury, which is roughly 40 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

Police said the gun discharged when the 2-year-old took it from “between a seat and the center console” while the 1-year-old sibling was also in the car.

The 23-year-old mother and 26-year-old father were standing outside the car at the time the gun went off.

The mother and sibling were taken to hospitals in Fort Worth, but neither were severely wounded.

The shooting is still under investigation and they have not decided if charges would be filed.