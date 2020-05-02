Texas tops 1,000 new cases for third straight day

A sign welcomes shoppers back after they reopened at Alamo Plaza in San Antonio, Friday, May 1, 2020. Texas’ stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic have expired and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has eased restrictions on many businesses that have now opened. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas hit a third straight day of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday as the state charged into its first weekend of re-opening the economy.

Residents are allowed to go back to malls, restaurants, movie theaters and retail stores in limited numbers.

The 1,293 new cases is the second-highest single day mark and is the first time the state has recorded more than 1,000 three days in a row.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s office has said the number of daily confirmed cases is expected to increase as the state ramps up testing to nearly 30,000 tests per day.

