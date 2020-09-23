Texas tops 15,000 COVID-19 deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The death toll from the coronavirus in Texas has surpassed the 15,000 mark as the total number of deaths across the U.S. tops 200,000, by far the highest in the world.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported nearly 3,000 newly confirmed cases and 135 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Health officials say there have been more than 719,000 confirmed cases in Texas so far.

