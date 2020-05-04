Texas tops 2 million unemployment claims during outbreak

Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, few shoppers are seen at the Galleria Dallas mall in Dallas, Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials say Texas has passed the 2 million mark in unemployment claims filed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the number of new confirmed infections in Texas on Monday dipped below 1,000 for the first time in nearly a week.

Texas began to reopen its economy on Friday by allowing restaurants, malls, retailers and movie theaters to reopen at 25% capacity in the state’s most populous areas.

The Texas Workforce Commission website shows the state has received 2.08 million unemployment claims.

Texas has so far allocated nearly $3.1 billion in state and federal funds to pay unemployment benefits.

