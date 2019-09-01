Texas Transportation Commission approves state’s 10-year transportation plan

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

The Texas Transportation Commission approved TxDOT’s 10-year transportation plan that includes more than $77 billion dedicated to improving safety, addressing congestion and connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.

The 10-year plan, called the 2020 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), contains more than $4 billion for safety improvements, including an extra $600 million for the next two years to help accelerate even more safety measures in an effort to reduce crashes and eliminate fatalities from our roadways by 2050. Many of these improvements will widen roads; improve median barriers and bridges; upgrade guardrails; provide intersection improvements, such as upgraded traffic signals and signage; and make safety improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians.

More than $600 million committed to fund transportation improvements in the state’s bustling Permian Basin energy sector is included in the plan to add to other funding in the energy sector. Projects focus on safety, connectivity, congestion relief, as well improving mobility at high-volume intersections. Funding also will pay for pavement strengthening for roadways with high truck volumes and weights.

“TxDOT is committed to reducing congestion and improving mobility and safety in Texas as evidenced by the agency’s largest 10-year plan to date,” said J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. Commission Chairman. “Additionally, we keep making progress in addressing congestion in our busiest parts of the state through our Texas Clear Lanes initiative, which addresses congestion in top chokepoints in our largest metro areas.”

Many of the projects in this plan are roadway segments identified on Texas’ 100 Most Congested Roadways list. The projects will be delivered with funding from legislative and voter-approved initiatives that allocate portions of oil and gas taxes, sales taxes and other money to the state highway fund.

Projects are selected based on how effective the projects are in addressing areas such as pavement condition, safety, capacity and rural connectivity. Projects are chosen collaboratively by TxDOT and local transportation leaders with ultimate approval by the Texas Transportation Commission with input from the public. The UTP authorizes highway projects for planning activities, development and construction. In addition to highway projects, the UTP address public transportation, maritime, aviation and rail.

