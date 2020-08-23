Texas unemployment rate fell to 8.0 percent in July

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Workforce Commission:

In July, Texas saw a decrease in the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to 8.0 percent. This is the third consecutive monthly decrease and the lowest rate since March 2020 when the Texas economy was initially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas is below the national seasonally adjusted rate of 10.2 percent.

“July’s unemployment numbers continue to show the underlying strength of Texans and our economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC remains committed to our goal of creating skills enhancement and career opportunities for Texans to continue to keep Texas as the top state to live and work.”

The Texas economy lost 12,300 private sector positions over the past month. In July, the Government sector offset private employment losses, by adding 43,700 jobs. Professional and Business Services added 16,400 positions, and Education and Health Services added 10,300 positions over the month.

“Texas’ declining unemployment rate demonstrates the strength of our workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “TWC continues to dedicate funds, staff and effort to ensuring Texans have the opportunity to improve their skills through programs like Registered Apprenticeships, the Skills Development Fund and our Skills Enhancement Initiative.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded July’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 5.1 percent, followed by the College Station-Bryan MSA with the second lowest rate of 5.8 percent. The Abilene and Sherman-Denison MSAs recorded the third lowest rate of 5.9 percent.

“This month’s unemployment numbers make it clear, Texas employers are hiring,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “As our employers put Texans back to work, my office will continue to provide valuable information through our virtual town hall meetings and email newsletters to help our Texas employers navigate these uncertain times.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for August is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT)

(News release from the Texas Workforce Commission)

