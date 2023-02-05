AMARILLO, Texas — Xcel Energy is reminding its customers who need assistance paying their electricity bills that resources are available through Texas Utility Help.

AMARILLO, Texas (Jan. 31, 2023) – Xcel Energy works with community groups to secure funding for customers who need assistance paying electricity bills and is now working with a Texas state agency to provide an additional resource through Texas Utility Help.

“Inflation has really hit some of our customers hard, and we know they have struggled to find enough money to cover their expenses, including energy bills,” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, president, Xcel Energy – Texas. “Texas Utility Help has come along at just the right time, and our customer agents are ready to help our Texas customers access these funds to give them a fresh start.”

Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for Texas Utility Help whether they live in single-family homes, multifamily buildings or mobile homes. Customers must occupy the property as their primary residence. More information is available at the Texas Utility Help website or by contacting an Xcel Energy Personal Accounts representative at 1-800 331 5262.

Personal Accounts representatives also work with nonprofits and charities in local communities to help Texas customers in need. In 2022, 8,170 Xcel Energy’s Texas customers received $8.8 million in billing assistance.

For customers who don’t require financial assistance but need extra time to pay, Xcel Energy continues to offer payment arrangements on a case-by-case basis, allowing customers to pay over time should they need to. These extensions vary according to individual circumstances, but most are from three to six months.

Customers wishing to visit with Xcel Energy about payment arrangements can call 1-800-895-4999 Monday through Friday or visit the customer support page at xcelenergy.com to learn about options and programs to help manage bills.

Agents can also point customers to energy-saving tips that will help reduce future bills, as well as inform them about incentives for making their homes and businesses more energy efficient. Customers can access energy saving tips and details of programs and offers at xcelenergy.com.

Canda Henry, senior director of Xcel Energy’s Customer Contact Operations, encourages customers to take advantage of the Xcel Energy app, another tool that will help customers manage their monthly bills. The app allows customers to access balance information and offers a secure payment portal, providing 24/7 customer service. Customers may also use the app to report outages, view an outage map and receive updates on restoration. The app is a free download at Apple Store or Google Play.

“The app is not only a great customer service tool, but also protects customers from would-be scammers who impersonate customer agents and demand payment of overdue bills,” Henry said. “If you are armed with up-to-date information and know you’re not behind on your bill, it’s a lot easier to simply hang up on scammers.”

