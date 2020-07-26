Texas virus cases surpass 381,000; 153 new deaths reported

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas has surpassed 381,000 and 153 more people have died from the illness caused by the virus.

State health officials on Sunday said at least 381,656 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 5,810 confirmed cases since the previous day.

The state says 147,511 of those cases are active, meaning they don’t include people who have died or recovered.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state has risen to 5,038.

